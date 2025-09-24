CGN Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $346.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $348.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

