Carr Financial Group Corp Has $390,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after buying an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after acquiring an additional 428,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.67. The firm has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

