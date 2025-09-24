StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.8% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after acquiring an additional 352,473 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 target price (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $484.10 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $272.67 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of -406.80, a PEG ratio of 115.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,973 shares of company stock worth $39,121,937. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

