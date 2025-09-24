Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $478.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

