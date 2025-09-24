Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Boeing by 19,333.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 997,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $170,190,000 after buying an additional 992,753 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after buying an additional 535,060 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.83. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

