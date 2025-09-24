BCS Wealth Management Grows Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,960,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $816.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

