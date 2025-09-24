Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

