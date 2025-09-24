Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Raised by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.2% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VOO stock opened at $611.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $590.92 and its 200 day moving average is $550.30. The stock has a market cap of $734.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.