Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 36 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,475,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,131.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,171.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,121.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,015.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

