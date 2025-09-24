Maseco LLP Acquires Shares of 9,054 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.