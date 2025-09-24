Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6%

PEP stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

