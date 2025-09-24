Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,399 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 233.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.76.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5%

BAC stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

