Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 199 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,807,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,314,000 after acquiring an additional 286,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after acquiring an additional 737,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,731,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.53. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $148.20.

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

