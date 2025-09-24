S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 127.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.9%

S&P Global stock opened at $496.09 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.