Wealth Effects LLC Has $238,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $825,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $303.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.27. The company has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

