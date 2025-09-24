Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

