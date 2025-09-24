McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at Bank of America

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.10.

McKesson stock opened at $739.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $748.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $695.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,979,000 after buying an additional 68,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,332,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

