James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $612,000.

Shares of VO opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.79 and its 200 day moving average is $272.13. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

