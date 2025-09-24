Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $425.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. CICC Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

