Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 153.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after buying an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 35.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,852,000 after buying an additional 2,240,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,640,614 shares of company stock valued at $992,096,077. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $156.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

