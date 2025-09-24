Traction Financial Partners LLC Has $705,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $328.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.70 and its 200-day moving average is $294.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

