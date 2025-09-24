Sara Bay Financial Sells 431 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Sara Bay Financial lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.2% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after buying an additional 611,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,053,000 after acquiring an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,912,000 after acquiring an additional 579,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.