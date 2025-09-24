Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND is Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $34,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.37.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

