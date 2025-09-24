Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 240.0% in the second quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $347.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.