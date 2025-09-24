Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Acquired by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,305,000 after purchasing an additional 321,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.37.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.