Lynch & Associates IN Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 50.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 4.0%

ORCL opened at $314.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average is $197.74. The stock has a market cap of $894.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

