Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,757 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.63.

ADBE opened at $361.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

