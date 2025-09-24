Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.5% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $149,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $314.90 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $894.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.74.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.