Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $75,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $471.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $485.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.33.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

