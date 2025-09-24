Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $61,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.31 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.40.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
