Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.