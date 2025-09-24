BCS Wealth Management Acquires 10,984 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHV opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

