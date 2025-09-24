Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 409 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $204.02. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.16 and its 200 day moving average is $190.92.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

