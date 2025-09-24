Norden Group LLC Sells 19,844 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,844 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.67. The company has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

