The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.