Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.6% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.