AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $139,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

