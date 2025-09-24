Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 105,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

