BNC Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

