Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $289.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.01 and its 200-day moving average is $303.63.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

