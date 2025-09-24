EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $393.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $225.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

