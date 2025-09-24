Wealth Effects LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 240.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,946 shares of company stock worth $32,306,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $166.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $170.45. The company has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.