Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 612.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 510,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after purchasing an additional 438,576 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,658.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.