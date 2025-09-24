Wealth Effects LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

