IMS Capital Management Invests $526,000 in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after buying an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

