Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 8,198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $312,278,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VB opened at $257.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.68 and its 200 day moving average is $233.31. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

