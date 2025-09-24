UBS Group Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $860.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $820.00 to $860.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.70.

McKesson Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of MCK opened at $739.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $748.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

