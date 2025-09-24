Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 460,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,694,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,117,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,535,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

