NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at $727,124.70. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

