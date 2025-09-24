Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Has $16.98 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 14.1% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $187.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.11. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

